School officials confiscate handgun, ammunition from elementary student

At the end of the school day, two students told administrators that a fourth grade student had a handgun in their backpack, a letter from the principal said.

School officials say a student who was found with a loaded handgun Monday at Greenfield Elementary did not intend threaten anyone.

The school is part of Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD.

At the end of the school day, two students told administrators that a fourth grade student had a handgun in their backpack, officials said.

Administrators found the student and took a handgun and ammunition from them without incident, according to a letter from Principal Kelly Ramsey, which was sent home to parents.

Fort Worth police who responded to campus said the student did not intend to threaten anyone, the letter said. Police do not believe students or staff were in danger "at any time," according to officials.

The student could face disciplinary action according to the code of conduct, the letter said.