WATCH: Law enforcement responds to semitruck found in southwest San Antonio

Bexar County officials say 13 migrants were found inside; they're expected to be without major injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities are responding to an apparently abandoned 18-wheeler where 13 migrants were being transported on the southwest side Friday afternoon.

According to a subsequent Facebook post by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, "it appears no individuals have suffered any major injuries."

The incident comes four days after a similar response devolved into the deadliest episode of human-smuggling in U.S. history.

Friday's response along the 2500 block of South General McMullen Drive – which includes Bexar County Sheriff's Office vehicles, ambulances and a fire truck – was noticeably smaller than the scene on Monday, which unfolded just to the south.

KENS 5 has crews en route and is working to find out more. Bexar County authorities are expected to provide more information soon.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

