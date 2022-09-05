'God will deal with you' | Family speaks after release of new clue in murder case

Right before her husband was shot, Dominique spoke to her husband. She didn't know that would be the last time she would speak to him.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a killer. There is a new clue in the murder of father of four Quinton Smith. He was shot while leaving a bar. On Monday, investigators released the video of the suspect vehicle. Police say it was taken right before the deadly gunfire that happened on January 9.

Dominique Smith and her mother-in-law Velinda spoke to KENS 5. They said that day is when their lives changed for the worst.

"It was the worst day of my life," Dominique said. Honestly it was. When I got the call, it was the worst day for me," Velinda said.

"We were on the phone like 10 minutes before it happened," she said. I never thought that was going to be my last 'I love you', or see you later. See you later is what we said because it was never goodbye."

Investigators say Quinton was shot while walking to his car. It happened on West Avenue near Edgebrook Lane. Police said the shooter fired off several rounds from a car. Quinton was hit twice. He died at the hospital. Four months to the day is when police released the new clue in the case. It is surveillance video of the suspect vehicle. Police want to find the vehicle and the people seen around it.

"I thought the case was going to go cold, “Velinda said. We can't let that happen. We can't let that happen, his widow said. Somebody knows something. Please. Someone come forward. There is a lot of people in the video. I understand fear. I get. Be anonymous."

"I would say to whoever did it," Velinda said. God will judge you. God will deal with you."