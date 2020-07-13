x
Salvation Army to open up cooling stations across North Texas

The Salvation Army will open 13 different cooling stations this week across five counties in North Texas after temperatures hit 100 degrees on Sunday, officials said. 

Service centers will offer water bottles and portable fans to those who need them, and some locations will have outdoor cooling stations with canteens, a representative for the Salvation Army said. 

Social distancing and mask requirements will be in effect at the locations, as well as the use of gloves, hand sanitizer and other sanitizing measures. 

Each location will also continue to have drive-thru grocery services for families impacted by COVID-19. 

Below is a list of each location by county, with its hours and services, per the Salvation Army's website.

DALLAS COUNTY

Oak Cliff

Carr P. Collins (Dallas)

  • Offers cold water bottles; portable fans
  • Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • 5302 Harry Hines Blvd.

Garland

  • Offers cold water bottles; access to A/C
  • Open Monday through Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • 451 W. Avenue D 

"Due to social distancing regulations, this location can only serve 2-3 people at a time. *They will be offering cold water bottles from an outside cooler to other people seeking heat relief if/when the indoor area is at capacity."

Pleasant Grove

  • Offers cold water bottles; portable fans
  • Open Wednesday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • 8341 Elam Road 

Irving

DENTON COUNTY

Lewisville

  • Offers cold water bottles; access to A/C; outdoor misting fans; portable fans
  • Open as-needed
  • 206 W. Main Street 

"Designating dining hall to provide access to A/C and cold water. Will also offer misting stations outside with access to water. Will distribute portable fans and water offsite via cantina."

Denton

ELLIS COUNTY

Waxahachie

  • Offers cold water bottles; portable fans
  • Open Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • 620 Farley Street 

COLLIN COUNTY

Plano

McKinney

TARRANT COUNTY

Mabee Center (Fort Worth)

