Salvation Army to open up cooling stations across North Texas

Social distancing and mask requirements will be in effect at the locations, as well as the use of gloves, hand sanitizer and other sanitizing measures.

The Salvation Army will open 13 different cooling stations this week across five counties in North Texas after temperatures hit 100 degrees on Sunday, officials said.

Service centers will offer water bottles and portable fans to those who need them, and some locations will have outdoor cooling stations with canteens, a representative for the Salvation Army said.

Each location will also continue to have drive-thru grocery services for families impacted by COVID-19.

Below is a list of each location by county, with its hours and services, per the Salvation Army's website.

DALLAS COUNTY

Oak Cliff

Offers cold water bottles; portable fans

Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1617 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Carr P. Collins (Dallas)

Offers cold water bottles; portable fans

Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

5302 Harry Hines Blvd.

Garland

Offers cold water bottles; access to A/C

Open Monday through Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

451 W. Avenue D

"Due to social distancing regulations, this location can only serve 2-3 people at a time. *They will be offering cold water bottles from an outside cooler to other people seeking heat relief if/when the indoor area is at capacity."

Pleasant Grove

Offers cold water bottles; portable fans

Open Wednesday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

8341 Elam Road

Irving

Offers cold water bottles; portable fans

Open Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

250 E. Grauwyler Road

DENTON COUNTY

Lewisville

Offers cold water bottles; access to A/C; outdoor misting fans; portable fans

Open as-needed

206 W. Main Street

"Designating dining hall to provide access to A/C and cold water. Will also offer misting stations outside with access to water. Will distribute portable fans and water offsite via cantina."

Denton

Offers cold water bottles; outdoor misting fans

Open as-needed

1508 E. McKinney Street

ELLIS COUNTY

Waxahachie

Offers cold water bottles; portable fans

Open Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

620 Farley Street

COLLIN COUNTY

Plano

Offers cold water bottles

3528 E. 14th Street

McKinney

Offers an indoor area, with access to A/C; cold water bottles

600 Wilson Creek Parkway

TARRANT COUNTY

Mabee Center (Fort Worth)

Offers a canteen; cold water bottles

Open as-needed

1855 E. Lancaster Avenue



