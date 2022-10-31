Inmate walks away from federal prison in Seagoville, officials say

The 31-year-old was serving a 160-month sentence at the time of his disappearance.

SEAGOVILLE, Texas — The Bureau of Prisons is searching for an inmate it says walked away from a satellite camp in North Texas.

Salvador Gallegos, 31, was discovered missing from a satellite camp next to the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville.

Gallegos was serving a 160-month sentence for possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, the bureau said.

Gallegos has black hair, brown eyes, is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies have been notified, officials said.

FCI Seagoville is a minimum security facility, the BOP said.

Anyone with information on Gallegos's whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 214-767-0836.