Sachse police seek help in search for missing 76-year-old woman

Sachse police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 76-year-old woman.

Authorities said Somnuek Thangsongcharoen, who also goes by the name Mia, was last seen around 12:45 a.m. Thursday near the 3400 block of Sachse Rd.

She is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, 155 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow nightgown that possibly has polka dots on it.

Anyone with information on Thangsongcharoen's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sachse Police Department's Administrative Line at 972-495-2271.