Rudy Farias update: Aunts disagree with HPD decision not to charge his mother, call her a liar

Houston police say they've determined that Farias returned home a day after he was reported missing on March 7, 2015. No charges have been filed in the case.

PASADENA, Texas — July 6 UPDATE: In a news conference, Houston police disputed many of the allegations made by community activist Quanell X on Wednesday. He claimed Rudy Farias told him that his mother hid him all these years and sexually abused him.

Police confirmed Farias returned home a day after he was originally reported missing on March 8, 2015. They said he has not been missing for eight years as the family claimed.

“Rudy’s mother continued to deceive police by remaining adamant that he was still missing,” an HPD Lieutenant with the Missing Persons Unit said.

He confirmed Farias had previous interactions with HPD patrol officers but they didn't realize he was the man reported missing.

“During these contacts, fictitious names and dates of births were given,” the lieutenant said.

Police said there is no indication that Farias was sexually abused by his mother, Janie Santana, as Quanell X said Farias told him on Tuesday. HPD said no charges will be filed in the case at this time but Police Chief Troy Finner said it's early in the investigation."

"Rudy is safe. He is with his mother by choice," Finner said.

But Farias' aunts disputed that in their own news conference saying their nephew is with a friend.

"Janie is a hypothetical liar," one aunt said. "I'm not quite sure but I'm gonna have to say she knows a lot of people in HPD and that's why her freaking ass has been covered up."

Santana was married to an HPD officer who took his own life the year before her son was reported missing.

The relatives also defended Quanell X.

"His statement should have been brought up because Quanell is here to help."

They also said Farias hasn't been in the hospital, as his mother said. The aunt said the photo of Farias in the hospital that was given to the media earlier this week is actually from 2012.

EARLIER REPORT

A neighbor told KHOU 11 News he spotted the mother of Rudy Farias at her house early Thursday the day after new allegations surfaced.

The neighbor said Janie Santana was seen leaving her house in Pasadena just after midnight. That's when the neighbor said he called 911.

There has been a police presence in the neighborhood ever since.

This all comes after activist Quanell X, who spoke on behalf of Farias, said Farias told him he had been locked up, drugged, and tortured for years by his own mother.

HPD has not confirmed these new allegations and no charges have been filed.

Santana agreed to speak to KHOU 11 on Wednesday to give her side of the story but after the new allegations were made, she sped away from our cameras.

NEW THIS MORNING: We’re outside the house of Rudy Farias mom, where investigators are here now. Rudy was missing for 8 years, but recently found. Now disturbing allegations have been made about the mom which claim he was locked away. Read more here https://t.co/VXGGI0x0E7 @KHOU pic.twitter.com/poyEUos0FC — Ugochi Iloka KHOU (@UgochiKHOU) July 6, 2023

Farias' aunt who's been worried about her nephew spoke after Quannel X held a press conference Wednesday saying Farias hasn’t really been missing for eight years like initially reported.

He's claiming Farias told him he was sexually and physically abused by his own mother.

“I’ve never seen Rudy since the day he went missing,” his aunt Sylvia Lopez said.

She said she's even traveled out of state with Santana to help look for him.