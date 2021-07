The Royse City Police Department asks that if you recognize the teen to call 972-204-7001 then press 5 for dispatch.

A North Texas teenager is missing, and the Royse City Police Department is asking the public for help in finding them.

Royse City Police posted an image to Facebook Sunday morning, in an attempt to try and identify a non-verbal teen who has gone missing.

Please help The Royse City Police Department is trying to identify this non- verbal teen so we can return them to... Posted by Royse City Police Department on Sunday, July 4, 2021

