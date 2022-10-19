'Either slow down or move over' | Royse City officer struck last year turns to advocacy

The officer came back following seven months of physical therapy after being struck by a vehicle while on the job.

ROYSE CITY, Texas — Officer Michael Baley of Royse City Police just returned to his job in January of 2022.

He came back after undergoing physical therapy for seven months after being struck by a vehicle while on the job. WFAA reached out to Baley after yet another officer, Steve Nothem of Carrollton police, was struck by a passing vehicle.

"It reminds me of one of my worst days," said Baley.

Baley remembers a lot about that day. It was a year and a half ago on April 10. That day he was helping a stranded driver and while walking over to remove some debris on the road an SUV came charging toward him.

"I heard the sounds anybody working on the side of the highway dreads hearing: tires screeching," Baley said.

It is a tragedy that happens too often in Texas; most recently, Tuesday night, when an on-duty Carrollton officer was killed by a passing vehicle.

"Either slow down or move over. To be that advocate for this purpose is...now that's part of my calling," he said.

Texas' "Move Over and Slow Down Law" requires drivers to move over a lane or slow to 20 miles an hour below the posted limit when first responders and service vehicles are present.

Miraculously, Baley broke nothing. But it took seven months of physical rehab before he returned in January.

This week, his prayers are for Officer Nothem and his family.