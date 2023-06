Royse City police said the shooter was in custody, and no one was injured in the incident.

ROYSE CITY, Texas — Royse City police said a shooter was in custody after officers worked an "active shooter" incident Friday morning.

Police said the shooting happened at Royse City Medical Lodge, located at 901 W. Interstate 30.

The scene was being secured Friday morning, police said.

There were no further details immediately available.