DALLAS — There has been a lot of buzz generating in the community over the planned expansion of Royal Blue Grocery into north Oak Cliff.

The unique neighborhood grocer is asking for financial assistance from the City of Dallas to open a location on the 600 block of West Davis Street.

Currently, Royal Blue Grocery has three locations in the Dallas area.

Its local flagship site is in Highland Park Village. The Main Street location opened in Downtown Dallas in July 2018. There is also a location in the Trammel Crow Center on Ross Avenue.

Owner Zac Porter says his family has roots in North Oak Cliff. He believes the area is attractive for expansion, right now.

"With everything that's going on in Oak Cliff, there are some great restaurants, but there's not a lot of fresh foods, yet. There's a couple of grocery stores, but I think there is a need for more," Porter says.

RELATED: 'Broga is yoga for brothers': Yoga class in Oak Cliff focuses on personal care

Workers say Royal Blue Grocery has an old school concept, coupled with a unique boutique flair.

The stores offer up goods from a variety of local companies.

Porter says each location identifies and brings in items unique to its neighbors’ needs.

But the owner and his partners say they need the city’s assistance with $700,000 to open the West Davis Street location.

During the Dallas City Council’s Economic Development Committee meeting in November, city staff recommended asking council members to approve $350,000 in Economic Development grants for Royal Blue Grocery. They also suggested approving a $350,000 loan to help build out the new location and operate its stores.

During that meeting, District 4 Councilmember Carolyn King Arnold told her colleagues, "I think it's too soon for us to invest taxpayers dollars."

A couple of council members raised concerns about funding, what they described as, "a luxury grocery store."

Some say many families living near the location wouldn't be able to comfortably afford items at the market.

RELATED: New mobile food pantry brings fresh foods to some Dallas food deserts

"To say that they need another grocery store, ahead of areas like South Dallas, West Dallas, and other areas…it gives me some pause. What are we saying as a city our values are?" District 6 Councilmember Omar Narvaez added.

Some residents have also been raising questions and concerns across social media about Royal Blue Grocery’s request.

Porter and Royal Blue Grocery are holding a community meeting to discuss the expansion plans.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Oak Cliff Chamber, 1001 block of North Bishop.