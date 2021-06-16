'Immoral': Citizens upset after City of Rowlett proclaims Pride Month and plans to display rainbow lights on water tower

Councilmembers and residents in Rowlett are divided as the mayor declared June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in the city.

ROWLETT, Texas — On June 1, the mayor of Rowlett proclaimed June as Pride Month in the city. Along with the proclamation, the water tower downtown would light up rainbow colors to support the LGBTQ+ community. Now some citizens are upset and speaking out.

"It was just another way we could highlight our diverse population and make them feel included in our community," Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian said.

As much support as the proclamation received, it was also met with opposition.

On Tuesday night, city hall was filled with people who had strong opinions from both sides. There are about 67,339 residents in Rowlett, according to the U.S. Census.

During the meeting, one resident asked, "What is the benefit of doing things like lighting up the tower with the rainbow flag?" He continued to say, "These are very sincerely held, deeply religious beliefs. That kind of lifestyle is immoral."

Another resident said, "As a conservative, I believe the rainbow was a promise from God that never fled the earth again. It does not represent gay equality."

He disapproved of the mayor's actions.

Some faith leaders spoke up on both sides of the argument.

The pushback disheartened Ryan Khalil, a resident who is part of the Rowlett Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission. The commission was appointed by city council members. Khalil said the commission is the group that requested the proclamation of Pride month in the first place.

"It should be lit and we should celebrate Pride as part of this community," he said. For Khalil, it's personal. "I'm brown and trans and autistic."

He said on Tuesday night, he felt more support than opposition.

The mayor does not plan to let up.

"This is a marginalized group that is in our community that has the right to be recognized and the right to be included and there is nothing to stand down about," said Dana-Bashian.