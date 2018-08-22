ROWLETT, Texas — Police in Rowlett are investigating several rock-throwing incidents on the George Bush Tollway on Saturday.

Several vehicles were damaged and one person was injured when a large rock broke through their windshield, police said.

The incident happened between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on the tollway, near Main Street and a railroad trestle that runs across the highway. Police were still searching on Wednesday for anyone involved.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Rowlett police investigators at 972-412-6220.

