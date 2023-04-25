Rowdy, proud and loud: New study says Mavs fans are some of the most vocal in NBA

Gambling.com used a social listening tool to analyze social media data for every NBA fanbase by looking at the number of posts using each team’s unique slogan.

DALLAS — If you've ever been to a Dallas Mavericks game, you at some point were likely encouraged to get "rowdy, proud and loud" to cheer on the home team.

Well, a new study bolsters the idea that Mavs fans are some of the rowdiest, proudest and loudest in the entire league.

Gambling.com used the social listening tool "Linkfluence" to analyze social media data for every fanbase in the NBA by looking at the number of posts that had been made during the 2022-23 season using each team’s unique slogan and ranked them in order of most to least vocal.

Based on the slogan, "#MFFL," Mavs fans came in third with 319,317 posts. The study said 21.4% of these posts were positive and 6.91% of them were negative.

Los Angeles Lakers fans were considered as the "most vocal fans" in the NBA with 465,243 posts mentioning "#LakeShow," according to the study. The Golden State Warriors fanbase was second with 367,926 posts mentioning "#DubNation."

Indiana Pacers fans came bottom of the leaderboard with 12,175 posts mentioning their team-specific hashtag "#BoomBaby."

In March, Gambling.com provided a similar study that used social listening tools to analyze the negative and angry reactions to every NBA team's social media posts since the beginning of the season in order to rank the "angriest fanbases in the NBA."

Dallas had far and away the highest percentage of negative reactions on Facebook (21%), nearly tripling second place Philadelphia Sixers (8%). Dallas had the fifth-highest percentage of negative reactions on Twitter (12.1%), trailing Memphis (26.3%), Detroit (19.2%), Chicago (14.6%) and Brooklyn (12.5%). On Reddit, Dallas was calculated to have the ninth-highest percentage of negative reaction (10.5%).