Rockwall police: Woman jumps out of second-story window to escape assault, SWAT team called

Police are still investigating the incident.

DALLAS — Rockwall police responded to a call about a disturbance and possible assault Thursday afternoon.

Rockwall police responded about 11:20 a.m. to the scene in the 1300 block of Shores Boulevard.

Police say a woman had jumped from a second-story window, and then ran to another house and asked the homeowner to call the police. The woman said she had been physically assaulted and being held against her will.

That's when the Rockwall Police SWAT team showed up.

Three other women came out of the house the first woman ran out of, police say. After interviewing everyone, police obtained a search warrant for the house to look for the suspect. Police went inside the house at 5:50 p.m. No other people were found inside and no arrests were made, police said.

Police are still investigating the incident.