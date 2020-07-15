Rockwall police officer with coronavirus hospitalized in ICU

Officer Tracy Gaines has been with the department since 2005, most recently serving as resource officer at Rockwall High School.

A Rockwall police officer believes he contracted the coronavirus after a small gathering at his house.

Now his entire family has tested positive for coronavirus, but only he is in the hospital.

Officer Tracy Gaines has been with the Rockwall Police Department since 2005, most recently serving as the resource officer at Rockwall High School.

Gaines is currently in the ICU at Baylor Scott & White in Plano.

We have an officer struggling with Covid-19. Prayers and well wishes are appreciated. And please wear a mask in public. — Chief Max Geron (@ChiefGeron) July 12, 2020

Rockwall police investigator Laurie Burks talked to him Wednesday.

"He said that he had some fever, some chills, a pretty bad cough, but he thought that was probably the peak day," Burks said. "By Friday I texted him again just to check on them, I didn’t get an answer and then Saturday morning we got an e-mail saying he was in the hospital.”

Gaines has an underlying health condition. He was hospitalized Saturday and his condition worsened Sunday, Burks said.

Burks said that Gaines has a special relationship with the students and staff at the high school.

“He just connects with kids,” Burks said. “And this is tragic because a lot of his kids are seeing this" and want to know what's happening.

The Police Department has been raising money to help Gaines and his family with medical expenses.

Donations can be made here. Select the amount you wish to donate, then you will see ‘In Honor Of’ listed below. Write ‘Officer Tracy Gaines’ and the money will go to his family.