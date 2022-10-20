Fort Worth Dunbar basketball coach placed on leave after student allegation, district confirms

After being contacted by FWISD, Fort Worth Police issued a Class C misdemeanor citation to coach Robert Hughes Jr. for Assault by Offensive Contact.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth Dunbar High School boys basketball coach Robert Hughes Jr. has been placed on leave after the district received an allegation from a student of inappropriate behavior by the coach, Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Angelica Ramsey confirmed to WFAA on Thursday.

Per protocol, district officials notified law enforcement of the allegations after they were reported, Ramsey said.

Upon being contacted by the district, Fort Worth Police issued citation to Hughes for Assault by Offensive Contact, a Class C misdemeanor.

According to the Texas Penal Code, Assault by Offensive Contact occurs when a person "intentionally or knowingly causes physical contact with another when the person knows or should reasonably believe that the other will regard the contact as offensive or provocative."

Hughes Jr. will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, Ramsey said. He declined comment when reached by WFAA on Thursday.

Hughes Jr. has coached Dunbar since 2005, taking over the job from his father, Robert Hughes Sr., who was the nation's all-time winningest boys basketball coach.

The elder Hughes was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

The Fort Worth district has hired Swan Lacy, a former Dunbar player, to coach the team in Hughes Jr.'s absence, Ramsey told WFAA.

Dunbar is set to open its season against DeSoto on Nov. 15.

Hughes Jr. has led Dunbar to three state tournament appearances. The Wildcats lost the 2006 championship to South Oak Cliff, but South Oak Cliff was later stripped of that honor, giving the title to Dunbar instead.