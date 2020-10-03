Two robbery suspects were arrested after leading Garland police on a pursuit on Monday.

Authorities say around 2 p.m., two suspects entered the restaurant near the 1400 block of W Buckingham Road and demanded money from an employee.

After the alleged robbery, police saw a vehicle with an expired registration near the intersection of Walnut Street and Jupiter Road.

That officer was already aware of the incident from earlier in the day and attempted to stop the vehicle. But the car made several quick turns and ran a red light, authorities say.

The driver, identified as Christopher Welsh, 38, and passenger Cederic Miller, 25, refused to stop and led police on a pursuit, according to officials.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop after Welsh stopped for roadway traffic. That's when both suspects ran from the scene but were later arrested by police.

Detectives say they found the same clothing Welsh and Miller wore during the alleged robbery inside the car.

Authorities say the two men had outstanding warrants from other police agencies. They now each face an aggravated robbery and evading arrest charge.

Christopher Welsh, 38

Garland police

Cederic Miller, 25

Garland police

