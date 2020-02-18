PLANO, Texas — The accident scene along Hedgcoxe Road in Plano Monday was so horrific and widespread first responders first thought there were two cars involved. When the fire department got closer, they realized it was a solo vehicle crash.

The call came into the Plano police dispatch from BMW's Assist service just after 3 a.m. Monday. Plano police told WFAA the Assist system alerts the driver and first responders when the airbags deploy.

Three teenagers died after a car hit two trees, split in half and traveled more than 150 feet before catching fire, Plano police said.

The driver has been identified as 18-year-old Yuxuan Wang. The passengers were identified as 16-year-old Yuchen Jin and 18-year-old Jin Chen.

RELATED: 3 teens dead after vehicle hits trees, catches fire in Plano

Plano ISD confirmed two of the students are current Plano students, and the third was a former student. Counselors will be available on campus tomorrow in case students need their services.

"When it struck that second tree the impact was on the side of vehicle causing the vehicle to split in two," Plano police spokesperson David Tilley said.

Parts of the 2019 BMW littered the road in the early morning hours of the clean-up. White spray-point can be seen along the road and curb, which mark the track the car took.

Police say speed was likely a factor in this crash. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor but has not been ruled out, according to Tilley.

"They're young people, they're so young," said Plano Police community liason officer Liu Yuan. On Monday afternoon Liu put out a message in Mandarin to the thousands of Plano residents she's connected with on social media.

She is both hurt and angry, because, for years, she's taught seminars to Plano's Asian communities. She has led crime prevention workshops.

"We talk about speeding, we talk to the kids...even [last] Saturday," said Liu.

Nikhil Kapadia has lived on the corner of Hedgcoxe Drive and Union Drive for 15 years. He saw the aftermath of the crash from his bedroom window. He says speed has always been a problem on the road that runs adjacent to the home. Plano police are aware of the dynamics of that road; it's a long straight-away with a slight curve.

"The reason we do a lot of enforcement is on that roadway is because there is a bit of an incline," said Tilley.

Kapadia got so tired of all the near misses that he built a fence in front of a brick wall. But this latest horrific crash is the last straw, and he says he's moving his family to another area.

More on WFAA: