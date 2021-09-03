Richardson Police Chief Jim Spivey announces his plans to retire in May

Jim Spivey spent more than 50 years working in public safety. His career in Richardson began in 1995 when he was hired as a captain.

RICHARDSON, Texas — After more than 26 years of service with the Richardson Police Department, Chief Jim Spivey announced Tuesday that he plans to retire on May 31.

"I have been honored to serve the citizens of Richardson with this great organization of men and women dedicated to public safety," said Spivey.

Spivey spent more than 50 years working in public safety. His career in Richardson began in 1995 when he was hired as a captain. He was then appointed to Richardson's Chief of Police in August 2009.

He served almost 25 years with the Dallas Police Department before he joined the Richardson Police Department.

"I am proud of the work we have accomplished during my service and I take comfort knowing that the great work done by the department is going to continue well into the future," Spivey said.

Officials said City Manager Dan Johnson will establish a replacement selection process in the coming weeks regarding filling the police chief position.