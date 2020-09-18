Richardson Police Department unveils highway dedicated to Officer David Sherrard, who was killed in line of duty

The Officer David Sherrard Memorial Highway is on U.S. 75.

A highway in Richardson was dedicated Friday to an officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2018.

"We're going to make sure nobody drives through Richardson, Texas without knowing the name David Sherrard," Chief Jimmy Spivey said at the ceremony.

The ceremony was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. People gathered at room at the police department with friends and family of Sherrard, who had a wife and two daughters.

"On that day, Nicole lost a husband, Grace and Emily lost a loving father ... we'll never get over it. I still get emotional thinking about it," Spivey said. "David went through that door of that apartment with the heart of a servant and spirit of a warrior."

The crowd watched a video stream as the sign of the Officer David Sherrard Memorial Highway was unveiled.

Sherrard became the first Richardson police officer in the department's 63-year history to be gunned down in the line of duty when he was fatally shot at the Breckinridge Point Apartments.

Sherrard, along with several other officers, was responding to a "shots fired" call where a man was barricaded.

Brandon McCall waited until officers entered the apartment and killed Sherrard at point-blank range with an AR-15 rifle. He was found guilty and sentenced to death.