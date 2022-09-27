Teen arrested at Lake Highlands football game after trying to sneak in gun, police say

Dallas police said a 17-year-old was arrested after a witness saw a gun passed through the fence line at the Berkner-Lake Highlands football game.

DALLAS — A 17-year-old has been arrested after trying to sneak a gun into a Dallas high school football game, police and Richardson school district officials confirmed to WFAA.

Dallas police said a witness alerted Richardson police officers about someone passing the teenager a gun through the fence at the Berkner-Lake Highlands football game at Wildcat-Ram Stadium.

Wildcat-Ram Stadium is located in northeast Dallas, but Berkner and Lake Highlands are in the Richardson Independent School District.

According to Richardson ISD officials, the teenager was arrested by Dallas police on the home side of the stadium. No one was injured, district officials said.

"We’re pleased to share that RISD security protocols worked as intended, and the person was arrested directly after being observed attempting to circumvent the metal detectors that are part of the entry process," Richardson ISD officials said in a statement.

The teenager who was arrested was not an RISD student, the district said. The teenager has been charged with unlawful carrying a weapon in prohibited places, which is a second-degree felony.

WFAA has also reached out for details regarding whoever passed the gun along to the teenager through the fence.