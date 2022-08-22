Richardson CIty Hall closed due to 'significant' damage from fire

City staff are asked not to come to work unless they were told by a supervisor to do so.

RICHARDSON, Texas — Richardson City Hall will remain closed until further notice as a result of a fire that happened Monday morning, according to officials.

There's no information on what started the fire, but city officials said it happened at about 3 a.m. The building is unable to resume normal business due to "sustained significant fire, water and smoke damage preventing offices from opening."

City staff is asked to not report to work Monday unless told otherwise by a supervisor.

In the meantime, Richardson officials are working on plans to offer city services at alternate locations.