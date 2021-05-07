Richardson announces new police chief who has more than 30 years of experience in North Texas

Gary Tittle started his career with the Dallas Police Department in 1987 as a patrol officer. He served more than 30 years with DPD.

RICHARDSON, Texas — Richardson City Manager Dan Johnson announced Friday morning that Assistant Chief of Police Operations Bureau Gary Tittle will serve as the next chief of the Richardson Police Department.

Tittle has 33 years of experience in law enforcement and will start his new role in June when current chief Jim Spivey retires.

Johnson said Tittle's experience in law enforcement was important in this hiring.

"That includes experience working the streets, working with the community, and working through the legislative process at the local and state level," Johnson said. "Those are rare attributes to find in one individual, and Gary is a seasoned professional who brings all of that with him – and so much more.”

Tittle has been a member of the Richardson Police Department since March of 2018. He started as a captain over the department’s Technical Services Division and has been promoted to various positions within the department.

Tittle started his career with the Dallas Police Department in 1987 as a patrol officer. He served more than 30 years with DPD, attaining the title of assistant chief at the height of his career there.

During his time in Dallas, Tittle gained law enforcement experience and accolades serving in multiple areas including work as a patrol officer, detective, supervisor over internal affairs and public integrity divisions.

Tittle held various appointments to community boards and served as a liaison with state legislators.

“Serving as chief of police is an enormous responsibility and duty that I am honored to have,” Tittle said. “I very much appreciate this opportunity to expand my decades of experience and ability to work with the people who serve in the department, and I look forward to continuing to build the community connections we have cultivated to enhance our reputation as having a ‘higher caliber’ to the people we serve.”

Tittle holds a Master of Science in Criminal Justice and Leadership Management from Sam Houston State University and graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences from Midwestern State University.

Tittle has also completed executive training from the Senior Management Institute for Police, Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy, and Caruth Police Institute.

Tittle’s appointment as the new chief will begin June 1.