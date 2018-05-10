Legions of fans are making their annual pilgrimage to Dallas from both north and south on I-35. But before locals start grumbling about their burnt orange and crimson clad college guests, the should appreciate that Texas/OU weekend is not nearly the fiasco it once was in the 1960's and 70s.

Thousands of fans would gather at the intersection of Commerce and Akard the night before the game to partake in rallies for their respective teams which often included alcohol consumption.

Perhaps a little too much consumption for some.

Hotel space was still extremely tight in 1970 when nearly 400 people were arrested for mostly alcohol related offenses; earning them accommodations for the night in the Dallas County Jail.

But WFAA reports preserved in the SMU Jones Film Collection show reporters and police officials saying most of the violators were not from Norman and Austin, but rather local high school kids seizing the opportunity to cause mischief.

The preparation often included businesses downtown boarding up their windows in a fashion typically reserved for cities in the path of a hurricane. Texas Highway Patrolman were brought in from all over the state to assist Dallas Police Department with crowd control.

