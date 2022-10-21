A new restaurant is coming to the top of Reunion Tower

A Las Vegas-based steak and seafood restaurant plans to open in the spring, Reunion Tower officials announced Friday.

DALLAS — The top of Reunion Tower has a new restaurant.

Crown Block, a Las Vegas-based steak and seafood restaurant, plans to open in the spring, Reunion Tower officials announced Friday.

Crown Block will also feature an event space on the tower's 17th floor.

Crown Block fills a void in the tower's 360-degree restaurant space. Wolfgang Puck's Five Sixty restaurant shut down at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and ultimately made the closure permanent.

Crown Block is owned by husband-wife business partners, Chef Kim Canteenwalla and Elizabeth Blau. The restaurateurs are previous James Beard Award nominees. At Crown Block, they'll offer dinner nightly and brunch on the weekends.

“Kim and I are thrilled to re-discover Dallas and have developed a deep appreciation for the Texas hospitality we have experienced in the city,” Blau said in a press release. “We are excited to bring our longstanding philosophy drawing from the culture, landscape, and culinary traditions of the regions where we operate.”

Crown Block will feature rare steaks, including Japanese and Texas Wagyu, along with a sushi bar and wine and cocktails. Brunches will include a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar, the release said.

The Crown Block event space will have reception space available for up to 175 seated guests or 250 standing guests.