'I feel both ends': Retired officer now with Dallas Magnolias shows support to police

DALLAS — The Dallas Magnolias, a group that works to support women through philanthropy, donated pizza to Dallas police officers on Wednesday.

Hundreds of boxes were dropped off at the Dallas Police Association and distributed to each division on every shift.

This comes after weeks of protests and calls for police reforms.

"The dangers that we normally face every day have somewhat doubled. Having support like this means a lot," said Mike Mata, president of DPA.

C'mone Wingo is a member of the Dallas Magnolias. She is a Black woman and a retired Dallas police officer.

"I am first a woman of color and then second, I am a police officer," Wingo said.

She spent 29 years at the Dallas Police Department and retired as a missing persons detective.

"I feel both ends," Wingo said.

"I still know how it is to have Brown and Black children and sons and daughters growing up in the society."

But it doesn't change the way she feels about her police family.

"I am also a woman in blue and I'm proud of it, both sides," she said.