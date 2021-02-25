LIST: Recovery resources for Texans seeking help after devastating winter storms

There are various places offering free food, water and online help for Texans impacted by the extreme winter weather that hit the state last week.

DALLAS — More resources have been announced for Texans who are still recovering from last week's devastating winter storms. Millions of people were left without electricity, clean drinking water, and some were displaced due to storm damage.

Now, government agencies and local organizations have created new online resources and will continue distributing food and water to those in need.

Food and water distribution

The City of Lancaster and The Chris Howell Foundation of Dallas are working together to distribute food, bottled water, PPE, hand sanitizer, and soap to families affected by the winter storms. There will also be a water filling station on-site.

The drive-thru event is free and open to the public. It's scheduled to take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Senior Life Center located at 240 Veterans Memorial Parkway in Lancaster.

A similar event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Tarrant County College Campus South in Fort Worth. No pre-registration is required for either event.

North Texas Food Bank is holding several mobile pantry distribution events on Friday, Feb. 26. Below are the times and locations:

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Webb Chapel United Methodist Church at 2536 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at God Will Provide at 2307 Hwy 66 in Caddo Mills.

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Bonham Armory at 1100 West 5th Street in Bonham.

❗️Distribution Update: Our Mobile Pantry at North Central Texas College on Friday, February 26th has been cancelled. If you need other options for food assistance, please visit https://t.co/X5TPTyXpIn. pic.twitter.com/r1GhDZmqg4 — North Texas Food Bank (@ntfb) February 24, 2021

Stewpot Dallas is feeding people at the Bridge Homeless Recover Shelter. Go here for more information.

Call center launched to help Texans with individual assistance reporting tool

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the launch of a new call center Thursday to help Texans who have limited or no internet access with completing the State of Texas Assessment Tool.

The call center is specifically for people who are unable to submit information through the online iSTAT tool. People can call 844-844-3089 between 8:00 a.m. and 8 p.m. any day of the week to submit their disaster damage information.

If needed, a state emergency management professional will visit impacted homes to collect photos and documentation of damage for the validation process.

Abbott's office said residents are urged to fill out the form to help the state identify damages across Texas. Officials also stated this data is also needed to provide information to FEMA and highlight the need for federal disaster assistance for individuals.

Showers

Officials with 24 Hour Fitness announced the gym is welcoming all Texans to its clubs through the end of March, regardless of membership status.

The gym said almost all of its 39 Texas club locations have reopened following the storms.

The company said residents are encouraged to follow these instructions to access a 24 Hour Fitness club of choice:

Visit www.24hourfitness.com to find the nearest Texas location

Call in advance to confirm hours of operation

Visit the club of your choice to gain access throughout the month

Locker rooms and showers are open

The City of Plano will allow residents who don’t have water due to burst pipes to take showers at several recreation centers. Residents can go to the Carpenter Park, Tom Muehlenbeck centers, and the Plano Aquatic Center to use showers for free.

Tom Muehlenbeck and Carpenter Park Recreation Center

Monday through Friday 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Plano Aquatic Center

Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Below are guidelines from city officials that must be followed at the shower facilities:

Plano residents only

Face masks required

Check-in at the front desk and show your license to verify residency

Staff will take down your name, address and phone number, and time of check-in

Stop by the front desk to check out when you are done using the facility

Bring personal toiletries (towels, washcloths, shampoo, etc.)

Telehealth

GoodRx is offering free telehealth visits to Texans through the end of February.

GoodRx provides treatment for medical problems such as the flu, UTIs, short-term medication refills, and more. Prescriptions can be picked up at the pharmacy or mailed directly to a patient’s home.