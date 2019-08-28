DALLAS, Texas — Sanitation crews were seen moving throughout northeast Dallas on Tuesday, collecting leftover debris from storms in June that toppled trees and ripped up vegetation.

The city hopes to collect all leftover debris by the end of the month, but there's still a lot to grab and the Code Compliance Department will resume handing out citations for brush violations starting in September, according to a city memo.

Assistant City Manager Joey Zapata told council members in the memo that the normal brush and bulk collection services resumed at the start of August.

Crews are going back to the areas that were heavily impacted by June's storms, the memo says.

The city has already collected 650,000 cubic yards of debris, enough to fill 5,000 standard freight trailers.

If you lined up the full trailers, Zapata said, they would stretch 50 miles, the distance from Mesquite to the western boundary of Fort Worth.

The city has already stopped by many neighborhoods once for collection, but not all storm debris could be taken in one trip.

Doros Waller lives in a neighborhood by Hamilton Park.

The Vietnam War veteran has a second batch of storm debris that has been sitting in his front yard waiting to be collected for about a month.

"The city already came out here once," Waller said. "But we had a tree down in the backyard that we finally could get out here. You can't do it all at once you know."

Doros Waller stares at leftover storm debris outside his home with his two grandsons.

WFAA

RELATED: Dallas to open temporary trash site after storms

Many of Waller's neighbors are in a similar situation. They say they've put out storm debris two or three times for pick up.

Alyasa Allen's daughter goes to Hamilton Park Pacesetter Magnet School and said that students who walk home have to share the sidewalk with dead tree limbs, leaves and brush.

"It's been a lot," Allen said. "It's a little here and there because people are still picking it up from their backyards."

Alyasa Allen walks with her daughter after school.

WFAA

After the storms, the city suspended brush/bulky trash violations so neighborhoods that were dealt the worst could focus on cleaning up.

In the memo, Zapata said code enforcement will not issue citations for storm debris until September.

But citations could be handed out for other debris.

When Waller heard that, he was glad to see a sanitation crew heading down his street for pickup.

"I'm glad to see them come through," Waller said. "This has been an eyesore in front of the house."

RELATED: As Dallas resumes regular brush and bulk trash collection, two-month-old storm debris pile catches fire

RELATED: City aims for early August finish to historic June storm cleanup

RELATED: Temporary site for June storm debris takes shape in North Dallas