'This is so foreign to us as Texans': Residents rush to grocery stores ahead of winter storm

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — The lines at many grocery stores across North Texas were long and busy on Wednesday. There was a mad dash for items, as people prepared for the possibilities of whatever the winter storm would bring.

Many residents rushed to stores to pick up essentials that could hold their families over for a few days.

“It’s crazy, because everybody is stocking up and exceeding more than what they need. So, it’s like we’ve got to get what we can while we’ve got, you know while we can,” said Mary West, as she picked up some items.

At one store in Duncanville, customers found produce shelves were clear of products. Packages of ground beef were gone or picked over. Biscuits and bread were also out of stock.

“All of the shelves are empty,” said West.

Neighbors were describing the crowds at many stores as a madhouse on social media. Some people were sharing photos of the limited supplies in different grocery stores. Bread, water, and meat were among popular items missing from some shelves at another popular market in DeSoto.

“Because of last year, people are pretty much afraid. So, they want to stock up on food in case the power goes out, or in case they have a need, they’re stocked up on food,” said Henry Quezada, of Victory Outreach Carrollton.

Demand for groceries was also high at a community food pantry in Pleasant Grove. Inspired Vision Compassion Center experienced increased traffic and demand on Wednesday.

”I just got 20 rolling racks of bread. I’ve got some eggs that I’m about to pull out of the cooler. I’ve got some other stuff. I have things that grocery stores don’t have,” said Dr. Teadran White, CEO of Inspired Vision Compassion Center.

Workers said the food distribution center was well stocked with essential items and snacks for families. Volunteers said they understand why it’s, partly, fear driving demand before the winter storm.