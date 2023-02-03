Many Richardson residents asked to stop water use due to "critical shortage"

City officials say there are power outages at two water pumping stations.

RICHARDSON, Texas — Residents in a large area of Richardson are being asked to stop water use except for emergencies due to power outages at two pumping stations.

Severe storms moved through the Dallas-Fort Worth area, bringing powerful winds and causing thousands of North Texans to lose power.

In a news release Thursday night, officials with the city of Richardson said there is a "critical water shortage" due to power outages at the North Side and West Side water pumping stations.

Officials said there was also a loss of backup power services.

The city is now asking all residents who live west of U.S. Highway 75 to cease water usage except for emergencies.

This includes areas such as Prairie Creek Park, Richardson High School and the University of Texas at Dallas.

"Water is currently in City water storage facilities, but will run out if all customers do not immediately cease use of water, except for emergency needs only," officials said.