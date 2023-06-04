Residents evacuated amid police standoff in Pantego, officials say

Authorities say a deputy fired their weapon as the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office and Pantego Police executed a warrant.

PANTEGO, Texas — Residents have been evacuated in a neighborhood in the town of Pantego as a police standoff continues at a home, officials said Thursday evening.

Police in Pantego, which is located within the City of Arlington near Park Row Drive and Bowen Road, said the incident began around 4:20 p.m. Thursday when the department and Tarrant County sheriff's deputies were executing a warrant at a home along Grant Place.

Authorities were trying to make contact with a person at the home when that person displayed a gun, according to officials.

Shortly thereafter, officials said a deputy fired their weapon. It's unclear if the person in the home fired shots as well. Officials said they don't believe anyone was hit by the deputy's gunshot.

Officials said the person went back inside the home as authorities pulled back. A standoff then ensued, and has been ongoing for several hours.

The Arlington Police Department also responded to the scene. SWAT vehicles could be seen around the neighborhood.

Officials said residents in the area have also been either evacuated or ordered to shelter in place amid the standoff.