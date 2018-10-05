No one should have to live with raw sewage surrounding their apartments. Residents provided WFAA with pictures from the Rancho Valencia apartments in Pleasant Grove.

"Terrible. Rats come in. Roaches, bed bugs, everything,” said Deborah Shelton.

Residents like Deborah Shelton say they are sick of living in deplorable conditions.

She says mold grows in her bathroom. "I have to take a bath with house shoes on and my foot is infected," she said.

Residents say they've complained to management but say nothing gets fixed.

"They don't do nothing about it, but talk to you like you are crazy,” said Kevin Whitaker.

Things have gotten so bad that Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway held a town hall meeting there Wednesday night.

“There have been many many complaints," Caraway said.

Rancho Valencia apartments in Pleasant Grove

WFAA

WFAA tried to send a camera into the meeting, but the complex banned WFAA from going in.

“Not allowing press come on the property kind of tells you something that must be some kind of concern here that I'm not going to stand for,” said Caraway.

Some community activists say the complex should be shut down. "This complex is very deplorable. It needs to be torn down in my opinion,” said Pat Ford.

But shutting down bad complexes is a long process that takes years.

The city first has to develop a case against the owners, give them time to fix the problems, and then if nothing gets done, go to court to shut them down.

