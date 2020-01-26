DENTON, Texas — Authorities in Denton are asking residents to stay inside as they search for a suspect.

Officers are looking for a suspect involved in a pursuit with police near the service road on southbound Interstate 35 and Oak Street.

Multiple law enforcement units and a helicopter are helping with the search.

Detectives say there is not an immediate threat to the public but are asking people nearby to stay indoors as a precaution.

