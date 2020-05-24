REPORT: Ret. Lt. Col. Allen B. West involved in motorcycle crash near Waco

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush revealed the news via Twitter just after 6 p.m.

WACO, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a CBS19 exclusive interview with Ret. Lt. Col. Allen B. West in January during a campaign stop in Longview.

Ret. Lt. Col. Allen B. West was reportedly involved in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon near Waco.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush revealed the news via Twitter just after 6 p.m.

West's campaign says they are gathering information and are asking for prayers at this time. He is running for the Texas Republican Party Chairman.

West’s wife, Angela Graham-West, had posted to Facebook she was en route to the hospital and that the crash occurred outside Waco.

Allen is a former U.S. representative from Florida. He was in stable condition after having been airlifted to a hospital, according to a Saturday night post on West’s Facebook page.

The Facebook post said West was on his motorcycle when a car cut him off, causing him to collide with another motorcyclist.

West, a Republican, moved from Florida to Texas after leaving Congress in 2013. He served one term and once called for then-President Barack Obama’s impeachment.

Details are extremely limited at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.