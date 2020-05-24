x
REPORT: Ret. Lt. Col. Allen B. West involved in motorcycle crash near Waco

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush revealed the news via Twitter just after 6 p.m.

WACO, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a CBS19 exclusive interview with Ret. Lt. Col. Allen B. West in January during a campaign stop in Longview.

Ret. Lt. Col. Allen B. West was reportedly involved in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon near Waco.

West's campaign says they are gathering information and are asking for prayers at this time. He is running for the Texas Republican Party Chairman.

West’s wife, Angela Graham-West, had posted to Facebook she was en route to the hospital and that the crash occurred outside Waco.

Allen is a former U.S. representative from Florida. He was in stable condition after having been airlifted to a hospital, according to a Saturday night post on West’s Facebook page.

The Facebook post said West was on his motorcycle when a car cut him off, causing him to collide with another motorcyclist.

West, a Republican, moved from Florida to Texas after leaving Congress in 2013. He served one term and once called for then-President Barack Obama’s impeachment.

Details are extremely limited at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available. 

The Associated Press contributed.

In this Thursday, June 19, 2014, file photo, former congressman and retired Lt. Col. Allen West speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority event in Washington. West was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Texas.