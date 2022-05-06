Rep. Pfluger surprises beloved Chick-fil-A worker with special flag

ODESSA, Texas — Representative August Pfluger surprised a special lady Thursday.
The congressman served lunch to Ms. Elizabeth Ann Mafford, a 91-year-old employee at the Chick-fil-A in Odessa on 42nd Street.
Ms. Ann is a beloved staple of the restaurant who has been working there for over 10 years.
Pfluger recently honored Ms. Ann on the House Floor in Washington, D.C.
While eating lunch with her, the congressman surprised her with a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol.
“It was an honor to serve her lunch and thank her for the work she does to brighten the Odessa community and inspire future generations. Thank you to Chick-fil-A in Odessa for making this wonderful visit possible," said Rep. Pfluger.