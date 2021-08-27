Rental assistance still available in North Texas as SCOTUS ends eviction moratorium

Working with the City of Dallas, Interfaith Family Services provides help for people at risk of eviction. "Thankfully, we do have funding available to help."

DALLAS — The COVID-19 pandemic put a lot of families behind financially, including Keisha Green, a mother of five in Dallas.

"It's that sunken feeling of what am I going to do?" she said. She was working, but not making enough to comfortably make rent.

About a month ago, Green turned to a local organization called Interfaith Family Services. "I'm glad I did. They have really turned my sad face to happy."

Keisha said since she's been working with Interfaith, she's gotten a better job along with financial assistance and has come a long way.

Interfaith Family Services offers a transitional housing program that serves families who are currently homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

It also has a non-residential housing program that helps with rental assistance, utility assistance, financial and career coaching, financial services and child care help. Interfaith has been helping families since 1985. The organization partners with the City of Dallas.

Since the pandemic started, the number of calls for help has increased.

"We're getting probably 150 to 200 inquiries per week," said Sylvia Arenas, a program manager with Interfaith Family Services.

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ended the pandemic-related federal moratorium on residential evictions. The decision puts hundreds of thousands of tenants at risk of losing shelter.

And in the State of Texas, the state's eviction diversion program was extended to Oct. 1.

This is why Arenas hopes Interfaith Family Services and other groups can provide support on a local level.

"This is a time of uncertainty. We have families that come to us completely afraid, uncertain of their future for their families. The lifting of [the federal moratorium] is really causing families to panic a little bit more," said Arenas. "Thankfully, we do have funding available to help families stay in their homes."

Green encourages families to reach out. "Everyone comes to a dark place. I've been there first hand, especially with five children. There is help out there," she said.