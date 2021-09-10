Remembering 9/11, 20 years later: List of North Texas events this weekend

Here's a list of what's happening, when and where, with information from the organizers about how they're honoring the victims of 9/11.

DALLAS — Saturday marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. A full schedule of events is planned across North Texas this weekend in remembrance of those who lost their lives on that day.

Here's a list of what's happening, when and where, with information from the organizers:

FRIDAY

9/11 Stair Climb at Globe Life Park

What: Milestone, the local home service company, is providing their Technicians and Team Members with paid time out of their workday to remember that day and honor all who lost their lives through a 110 story Stair Climb at the Texas Rangers' historical stadium. For each team member who participates, Milestone is contributing $100 to buying lunch for first responders in the area.

When: September 10, 2021, 7:00 a.m.

Where: Globe Life Park, 1000 Ballpark Way, Arlington, TX 76011

Why: Milestone's 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is a way Milestone feels they can remember that day, extend an arm of condolence and support to those affected, and honor those first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice. All participants will climb 2,071 steps; the equivalent of 110 stories. 9/11/01 will forever serve as the most poignant example and a reminder of what only few are willing to do for all: live and give their lives in the service of others.

Milestone proudly supports the military and first responders who serve and protect our community with honor and excellence. Additionally, hiring U.S. veterans and providing paid training to aid their entrance back into the workforce is at the heart of the company.

Carry the Load Headstone Cleaning

Who: More than 150 registered volunteers

When: Friday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.

Where: DFW National Cemetery (2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75211)

What: Carry The Load and the National Cemetery Administration, a Department of the VA are hosting a National Day of Service at 65 national cemeteries across the country, including DFW National Cemetery.

To honor our men and women buried in VA national cemeteries and commemorate the heroism of September 11, 2001, volunteers will be beautifying sacred grounds and cleaning headstones of the fallen.

DBA Recognizing 9/11 Forum

Who: Dallas Bar Association

When: Friday, Sept. 10, at noon

Where: Via Zoom

What: The public is invited to the second of two public forums held in remembrance and reflection of the 20th Anniversary of Sept. 11.

"Remembering 9/11: Then and Now," with speakers former White House Counsel Harriet Miers, former U.S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Robert Jordan, and moderated by Doug Dunbar, KTVT 11.

The forums are presented by the Dallas Bar Association's Public Forum Committee and co-sponsored by the World Affairs Council. Those interested can register for the Zoom here.

SATURDAY

Thanksgiving Square Opened for 9/11 Remembrance

When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 7 a.m.

Where: Thanks-Giving Square in downtown Dallas

What: In recognition of the upcoming 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on our nation, Thanks-Giving Square in Downtown Dallas will be open during normal hours and is available to the community as a place to convene individually or collectively.

Uniformed Crew Walk

Who: American Airlines crewmembers invite uniformed flights attendants and pilots from all airlines

When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 7 a.m.

Where: Staging at Liberty Park, One Liberty Park Plaza.

What: Uniformed flight crewmembers will walk from Liberty Park to the 9/11 memorial prior to the ceremony starting. This is open to any and all uniformed airline personnel.

Grapevine 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony/Flyover

When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 7:30 a.m.

Where: Liberty Park

What: The city of Grapevine will host a remembrance ceremony that will also be livestreamed on the city's Facebook page.

Denton police and fire 9/11 Remembrance

When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 7:30 a.m.

Where: City of Denton Fire Department

What: Denton police and fire will be observing the 20th anniversary of the September 11th, 2001, terrorist attacks on our country. The event is open to the public.

Celina 9/11 Remembrance/Emergency Lights

When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 7:46 a.m.

Where: Celina downtown square

What: At 7:46 a.m., the moment the first plane hit the World Trade Center, emergency lights will be turned on and remain on for twenty hours, marking twenty years since the attack. The City will place a wreath at the memorial, and residents and visitors are encouraged to pay their respects throughout the day. The square will be silent during the duration of the memorial.

Wylie FD 9/11 Memorial Ceremony/Remembrance Gear

When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 8 a.m.

Where: Olde City Park in Wylie

What: In honor of the 20th anniversary of September 11 and as part of the commitment to the communities it serves, Credit Union of Texas (CUTX) has donated specially created 9/11 helmet shields for each member of the City of Wylie Fire Department. The helmet shields commemorate the 343 first responders lost on 9/11 and have been worn by the department every day throughout 2021.

In its effort named "Never Forget", the City of Wylie Fire Department will host a memorial ceremony and a documentary showing on Saturday, September 11 at Olde City Park in Wylie.

The memorial ceremony begins at 8 a.m. and will feature guest speaker, Darin Kinder, discussing his first-hand account of 9/11.

Irving Police Department 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 8:20 a.m.

Where: In remembrance of the 20th anniversary, residents are asked to display flags in and outside their homes and observe a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m. local time, Saturday, Sept. 11. On Sept. 11, 2001 at 8:46 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, the first plane struck the north tower of the World Trade Center.

The Irving police and fire departments will hold a remembrance ceremony Saturday, Sept. 11 at 8:20 a.m. at Irving Veterans Memorial Park, 644 Rock Island Road.

Mesquite 9/11 Memorial Service

When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 8:30 a.m.

Where: Mesquite Freedom Park, 1527 N. Galloway Avenue

What: The City of Mesquite will host a sunrise memorial to commemorate Patriot Day which is the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Prosper 9/11 Ceremony

When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 9 a.m.

Where: Children's Health Stadium in Prosper

What: A special 20th Anniversary 9/11 Ceremony put on by the Town of Prosper in partnership with the Prosper Independent School District at Children's Health Stadium at 9 a.m. The annual Carter BloodCare blood drive will also be on-site collecting blood donations before and after the ceremony.

Benbrook 9/11 Remembrance

When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Parking lot at 10201 Jerry Dunn Parkway

What: The city of Benbrook will host a remembrance ceremony featuring Congresswoman Kay Granger, as well as Texas state senator and 9/11 survivor Brian Birdwell, who was inside the Pentagon during the attacks. Ceremony organizer will also have a special gift for all first responders, active and retired military, and veterans who attend.

Lee Greenwood 9/11 Memorial Concert in Arlington

When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 6 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion Arlington

What: Lee Greenwood, the "God Bless The U.S.A" singer, will headline a special ticketed event honoring local first responders, veterans/military personnel, and healthcare heroes, set for September 11 at the popular outdoor concert venue. Deana Carter ("Strawberry Wine") will open.

How to get Lee Greenwood tickets or sponsor tickets for first responders:

To sponsor tickets:

• Step One: Visit levittpavilionarlington.org and purchase a batch of tickets to be donated to first responders/healthcare workers.

• Step Two: Following your purchase, email info@levittarlington.org and let the Levitt know how you want your tickets to be distributed. (For example: "Please donate a batch of 10 tickets to the Arlington Fire Department.")

To purchase tickets for the Greenwood show: Visit levittpavilionarlington.org.

General seating tickets are $25, reserved seating is $45 (plus service fees.) A $5 discount is available for service members and first responders purchasing tickets for themselves. Due to anticipated high attendance, guests are encouraged to purchase sooner rather than later.

Note that lawn chairs and coolers are not permitted for any ticketed Levitt Pavilion Arlington event, including the Greenwood concert. Instead, chairs will be provided for each ticket holder, and concessions are available on site. Proceeds from the Greenwood show will benefit the Levitt's free concert series, which offers 50 free outdoor live music shows in a range of genres each year; as well as the Levitt's "Share The Stage" initiative, which funds performing opportunities for North Texas artists.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Memorial Concert (tickets benefiting Carry the Load)

When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

What: The Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) will hold a concert on Saturday, September 11, 2021, that will remember the devastating attacks of September 11, 2001, on the twentieth anniversary. Tickets for the event are $10 with proceeds benefitting Carry The Load, the Dallas-based non-profit organization that provides an active way to connect Americans to the sacrifices made daily by our military, veterans, first responders and their families. Information and tickets are available at dallassymphony.org