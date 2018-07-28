The initial plans called for a sprawling $1 billion development on the shores of Lake Ray Hubbard, anchored by a crystal-blue eight-acre lagoon, the equivalent of 10 football fields of sparkling water.

Now, the plans for that signature element of the "Bayside" mixed-use development in Rowlett have been scrapped, according to city officials.

The revised plan presented to the city by the project's developers, Bayside Land Partners, eliminates the "three most important differentiators" in the project: the lagoon, a one-acre show fountain and a trolley, the city announced in a press release.

The new plan also "significantly reduces the entertainment, restaurant, and retail opportunities," the city said, while increasing the amount of land that would be used for "residential uses."

“Bayside is a public-private partnership, and our development partner is obligated to adhere to the vision for Bayside; any changes to the vision require City approval,” Mayor Tammy DanaBashian said in a statement. “We know our residents are very excited about Bayside, and the proposed changes do not meet expectations.”

Bayside Land Partners, which presented to changes to the Rowlett city council on Thursday, could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday.

