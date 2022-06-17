Man arrested in killing of two people at Arlington home, police say

The incident happened shortly after midnight on April 11 at a home in the 5300 block of Ivy Hill Drive, near Little and West Mayfield roads.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A man has been arrested in the killing of two people at a home in Arlington in April, police announced Friday.

Reid Rothenberg, 34, faces one charge of capital murder, along with charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary, according to a police news release.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on April 11 at a home in the 5300 block of Ivy Hill Drive, near Little and West Mayfield roads.

Two men were found dead inside the home: 84-year-old George Nitsche and 41-year-old Matthew Stuart, police said.

A 67-year-old woman was also injured in the incident but survived. Police said it appeared that someone forced their way into the home and began shooting residents inside.

No arrests were initially made, but police said investigators "were able to connect Mr. Rothenberg to the crime and believe he knew at least one of the victims," the release said.