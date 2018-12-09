A region-wide outage wiped 911 service from several counties across North Texas Wednesday.

Accounts for Collin and Rockwall counties posted about countywide outages early Wednesday afternoon. At least parts of Denton, Ellis and Johnson counties were also affected, according to city police departments.

A reason for the outage was not immediately known and there was no timetable for a return of service.

Multiple police departments posted online that the entire North Central Texas Council of Governments' emergency call system was down. Those counties are included in this map.

Residents in affected cities and counties who may have an emergency were being asked to dial different numbers while 911 service was down.

Here are the numbers we know from local police and sheriff’s departments:

Collin County: 972-547-5350

Prosper: 972-569-1035

** 911 OUTAGE **



911 phone lines are NOT currently operational in McKinney. You can use our non-emergency line instead: 972-547-2700. You can also go to your nearest fire station if you have an emergency. Link to locations here: https://t.co/CUqpRQ1Jdc — McKinney Police (@McKinneyPolice) September 12, 2018

Rockwall County: 972-204-7001 for County/Royse City/McLendon-Chisholm, or 972-771-7724 for Rockwall/Fate/Heath

Erath County: 254-965-3338 and 254-965-3318

Waxahachie: 469–309–4400

Hood County: 817-573-3307, choose option 2

Johnson County: 817-556-6060, and 911 texting still available

Our 9-1-1 system is down as well. If you are in JOHNSON county you can TEXT to 9-1-1 and we will receive it. You can also call on the landline 817-556-6060 #911outage — Johnson County EM (@jocotx_em) September 12, 2018

NOTE: We'll keep this list updated as we receive more information. Check your local police or county social media accounts for alternate emergency numbers if not listed here.

