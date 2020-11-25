Record-setting day: 13 outlying North Texas counties set COVID-19 daily highs on Tuesday

Ellis County added a record-high 507 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and almost double the previous record that happened two weeks ago.

Texas health officials reported 13,988 new COVID-19 cases in Texas on Tuesday, which is a daily record-high.

While Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties are all dealing with a rise in cases, 13 outlying counties in North Texas set new record-highs for daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Cooke County reported 174 daily cases Tuesday, which is more than five times the previous record.

Kaufman County more than doubled its previous high with 381 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday while Ellis County added more than 500 daily cases for the first time.

All of the COVID-19 data comes from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Ellis County

The current 14-day average for COVID-19 cases is 79. This is also a county record.

Kaufman County

Kaufman County added a record-high 381 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, more than double the previous record of 160 that happened on Aug. 18.

The current 14-day average for COVID-19 cases is 58. This is also a county record.

Rockwall County

Rockwall County added a record-high 252 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, almost double the previous record of 136 that happened on Aug. 18.

The current 14-day average for COVID-19 cases is 41. This is also a county record.

Johnson County

Johnson County added a record-high 312 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, almost double the previous record of 184 that happened on July 8.

The current 14-day average for COVID-19 cases is 72. This is also a county record.

Hood County

Hood County added a record-high 81 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, almost double the previous record of 47 that happened on July 28.

The current 14-day average for COVID-19 cases is 19. This is also a county record.

Erath County

Erath County added a record-high 64 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 46 that happened on Nov. 10.

The current 14-day average for COVID-19 cases is 10. The county's record is 13 and happened from July 18–31.

Palo Pinto County

Palo Pinto County added a record-high 50 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 32 that happened on Aug. 11.

The current 14-day average for COVID-19 cases is 11. The county's record is 12 and happened from July 31 to Aug. 13.

Parker County

Parker County added a record-high 279 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 185 that happened on Nov. 19.

The current 14-day average for COVID-19 cases is 68. This is also a county record.

Wise County

Wise County added a record-high 181 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which is the first time the county has had more than 100 cases in a single day. The previous record of 98 happened on Nov. 10.

The current 14-day average for COVID-19 cases is 34. This is also a county record.

Grayson County

Grayson County added a record-high 208 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 195 that happened on Nov. 11.

The current 14-day average for COVID-19 cases is 80. This is also a county record.

Cooke County

Cooke County added a record-high 174 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, more than five times the previous record of 34 that happened on Nov. 19.

The current 14-day average for COVID-19 cases is 20. This is also a county record and the first time the 14-day average has been double-digits.

Lamar County

Lamar County added a record-high 171 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 117 that happened on Sept. 4.

The current 14-day average for COVID-19 cases is 28. The county's record is 30 and happened from Oct. 31– Nov. 13.

Comanche County

Comanche County added a record-high 49 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 24 that happened on Sept. 18.