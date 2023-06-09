Popular OWN dating show 'Ready to Love' returns for new season in Dallas

Eighteen singles vie for love in Dallas.

DALLAS — A popular dating show is getting ready to premiere its latest season -- and this time it's helping singles find love in Dallas.

"Ready to Love" premieres its eighth season July 7 on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).

The show features 18 men and women in their 30s and 40s who are looking for their special someone -- even through all the drama that comes with the television show.

A trailer for the newest season can be seen here:

While it's unclear where the show will take the 18 love seekers, fans in North Texas should keep an eye out for popular landmarks and dating spots in the area.

The show airs at 7 p.m. CT Friday on OWN.

This is second time in a year that a popular dating show has been set in the Dallas area.