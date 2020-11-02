DALLAS — Rangers fans can vote for their favorite concession item to be featured when the new Globe Life Field opens for the 2020 season.

The three finalists are brisket egg rolls, steak finger relleno and “Rangers Bomb.”

The online poll will be open until Wednesday.

The winning concession item will be available during the entire regular season, and the recipe winner will receive two tickets to the Rangers home opener on March 28.

The Rangers are also implementing a new policy allowing outside food into the ballpark if it fits inside a clear gallon-sized plastic bag. Fans can also bring sealed, non-flavored water.

Each person will be allowed to bring in one bag of food and one bottle of water.

