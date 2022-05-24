"I want to assure you that all students on the campus were safe at all times," Superintendent Jennifer Johnson said.

RAINS COUNTY, Texas — A Rains High School student has been taken into custody after weapons were reportedly found in their vehicle.

The Rains County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the school regarding a a social media video showing a student with a handgun while on campus.

When officials arrived on scene, they say they discovered two handguns, a shotgun and ammunition in the student's vehicle.

Authorities say they searched another vehicle at a different location, which was connected to the student, and recovered more weapons.

Rains ISD says the high school and junior high campuses were placed on lockdown as a precaution. The intermediate and elementary campuses were also placed on a "soft lockdown."

"This is a very serious violation of the law and the RISD Code of Conduct."

Rains ISD says appropriate legal and disciplinary action will be taken.

"I would like to commend our police officer for their vigilance in ensuring the safety of our campuses, and all students and staff," Johnson said.

The district is asking parents to speak with their children about the importance of alerting school leadership if they see anything threatening campus security.