MCKINNEY, Texas — After a series of recent racially charged incidents and discussions within the City of McKinney, the public got a chance to share their frustrations at Tuesday night's city council meeting.

The meeting began at McKinney City Hall at 6pm, and what followed was two hours and 40 minutes of speakers with two minutes each at the podium.

The majority were from McKinney, while others were from surrounding cities. All but a few came to have their voices heard about race, the dynamics between people and police and the rhetoric around it.

There were two main points of contention in the crowd. First, many criticized Mayor George Fuller for using the word 'thug' to describe local North Texas activist Dominique Alexander on a local radio show and other language used around his critics in person and online.

The mayor has since apologized for the use of the word 'thug'.

Several also accused him of racist, unfair and antagonizing behavior toward Councilman La'Shadion Shemwell.

At one point, the Mayor's wife tearfully took to the podium.

"My husband George Fuller is not a racist pig, a white supremacist, or a klan leader," said Maylee Thomas Fuller. "Yet you, La'Shadion, have called him that and more importantly, I don't for a second think that you believe it."

The Council was instructed not to respond to any statements from the public.

The other half of the crowd who had signed up to speak focused on a different topic.

Many denounced Councilman Shemwell's call last month for what he named a 'Black State of Emergency,' saying the State of Texas and local governments have declared a kind of war on black and brown citizens. Several accused him of sewing divisiveness.

Shemwell's mother took to the podium with a passionate defense of her son.

"You're wrong for not getting to know the heart of the individual. So concerned about their color or what they said," said Rolanda Mocharia. "This is a good man. I know him because I raised him. I am hurting because I love the City of McKinney and I love him."

Shortly before 9 p.m., the public comment period concluded.

It was obvious the crowd gathered in the council chambers felt there is a problem.

But there was no consensus among the community on what exactly that problem is or how to solve it.