1. THE DEATH OF DONNA ALEXANDER

Donna Alexander

2. PRESIDENTIAL ALERT

3. LIFE SUPPORT BATTLE

Tiffany and Joseph Summons, Payton's father, have been agonizing over their daughter's future since she was rushed to Cook Children's Medical Center early last week. The little girl collapsed at home, suffering cardiac arrest.

4. CENTRAL TEXAS SURFER DEATH

5. SIX FLAGS FRIGHT FEST CHALLENGE

6. FATAL SCHOOL BUS CRASH

Jazmine Alfaro, 12, was killed when a bus driver lost control of the vehicle, which flipped onto its side and caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Mesquite.

7. NORTH TEXAS MAN CLEARED OF MURDER CONVICTION

John Nolley with his family on Oct. 3, 2018.

8. EXCESSIVE FORCE COMPLAINT

