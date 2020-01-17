DALLAS — Neighborhood improvement projects, economic development and public safety were among hot topics discussed during the State of District 3 event in Oak Cliff on Thursday.

District 3 includes portions of Oak Cliff and Southwest Dallas County.

Dallas Councilman Casey Thomas held the event to reveal some of the progress and challenges that remain in the district since last year.

"Oak Cliff deserves beauty," Thomas told the large crowd of residents and neighborhood association members at the event.

"Under my leadership, I made a commitment that everything we do is going to be community-led and neighborhood-focused," Thomas said.

Families are noticing a lot of neighborhood projects happening in parts of District 3. Some City of Dallas bond funds have been used on issues that have long needed attention.

"Some people got new streets,” Thomas said. “Some people got new sidewalks."

Parks and Recreation is another highlight, Thomas said. The city is spending more than $1 million to repair Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center. The same amount of funding is going toward expanding Bahama Beach. District 3 is also getting updates to parks including Singing Hills, Glendale, and Twin Falls parks.

Joseph Mohmed of the Glenview Neighborhood Association attended the meeting.

“The hot button issues are always going to be public safety for crime. Employment,” he said.

Thomas told the group part of the city’s plan is to increase police presence and police resources in the area.

"We’re going to send a strong message that we are not playing around with people who choose to do things to harm our community," Thomas said.

As far as employment, there is big news happening across the district. Thomas announced there are more than 700 new, living wage jobs coming to District 3.

Home Depot and First Industrial are opening large distribution centers in the area. There is also positive buzz about Oak Cliff-based and family-owned Anne’s Health Food Center and Market expanding into the Red Bird area.

RELATED: Hope for a non-profit grocery store to fill food desert void in Oak Cliff

"Anne's Health Food store is nice, but what our community needs, more than anything, is grocery stores," Mohmed said.

Thomas also took time to tease some additional projects that are in line.

"There is a plan to create the largest development project in the history of southern Dallas down at Dallas Executive Airport," Thomas told the crowd.

The councilman said neighbors have to wait at least two months to get more on those details.

More on WFAA: