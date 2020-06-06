Protest updates: Dallas lifts curfew after more than a week of demonstrations

People have been gathering in protest across the Dallas-Fort Worth area calling for police reform after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

The Dallas city manager has lifted the 7 p.m. curfew in the city's center effective Saturday.

The curfew has been in place for most of the week in Downtown Dallas and the surrounding neighborhoods, including Trinity Groves. Each night the curfew began at 7 p.m. and ended at 6 a.m. the next day.

City Manager T.C. Broadnax announced Saturday that he lifted the curfew after consulting the police chief and Dallas City Council.

“We heard feedback from residents ready to open and conduct business in central Dallas and we agree it’s time," Broadnax said in a written statement. "The City of Dallas and the Dallas Police Department continue to respect and protect the rights of peaceful demonstrators.

He also encouraged people to stay home as much as possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The county has seen record numbers of new daily cases as businesses have reopened and testing has increased.

The Dallas City Council met for more than eight hours Friday evening during a special called session to discuss the protests and police reforms.

Hundreds of speakers told council members that Dallas police officers had gone too far during a demonstration Monday night that ended with more than 600 people cuffed with zip ties on Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge.

Dallas police Chief Renee Hall initially said she would file misdemeanor charges against all 674 people, saying they obstructed the thoroughfare, but later announced she reversed her decision.

Many called for her removal as the city's top cop during public comment Friday.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson spoke Saturday morning at the Dallas West Church of Christ about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

A police officer kept his knee on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes, 46 seconds. Ministers prayed Saturday morning for that length of time.

Johnson said he has been encouraged to see an ethnically-diverse group of protesters turn up at demonstrations across the city.

He said for years it has been mostly black people protesting and demanding police reform.

"There were a few nonblack people saying black lives matter, but for the most part, the real push to bring criminal justice reform in this country... has been pushed by activitis who are primiarly African American and elected officials who are primarily African American," Johnson said. "These protests though suggest that maybe just maybe, that has changed."

Mayor Eric Johnson's remarks:

