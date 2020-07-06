Protest updates: 5 years after McKinney teen body-slammed by officer at pool party, organizers rally for change

More than a dozen events are planned for Sunday across North Texas.

As a number of protests against racial injustice will be held Sunday across Dallas-Fort Worth, organizers with the Next Generation Action Network want to remind people of an incident that happened just over 5 years ago when a McKinney police officer was seen using his knees to pin down a 15-year-old girl in a bikini during a pool party.

Seven minutes of video posted to YouTube put Cpl. Eric Casebolt and the city of McKinney in the national spotlight in June 2015.

In the video, Casebolt is seen using profanity towards a number of teens in attendance and aggressively throwing Dejarria Becton to the ground, face down, outside the pool party in Craig Ranch before he appeared to pin her down with his knees.

A Collin County grand jury later determined there was not enough evidence to warrant criminal charges against Casebolt, who had worked for the McKinney Police Department for 10 years.

"What he did wasn't right," Becton said in 2016. “I think more should have been done. I don’t think he should have just walked away.”

“McKinney may very well be the best place to live in the U.S. -- as long as you’re not an African-American,” Kim T. Cole, an attorney for Dejarria Becton, said in 2016.

An event remembering the incident and calling for change will be held by NGAN at 5 p.m. Sunday in front of Dowell Middle School.

"McKinney has been putting its knees on the necks of its black citizens for years," a Facebook description of the event states.

Organizers continue on in the description to say they are calling for police reform and justice in McKinney.

Other events planned for Sunday in North Texas include: